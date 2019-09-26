Silo Square construction underway in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A project set to change the way thousands of people live and work in Southaven is starting to see progress.
Silo Square is a $220 million mixed-used development that will take up 228 acres of land on Getwell Road, near Goodman and Nail Road.
"There will be restaurants, banks, hotels, loft apartments and eventually over 300 single-family residences,” said Brian Hill of Lifestyle Homes and the developer of Silo Square.
WMC Action News 5 talked to Hill over the phone Wednesday. He says the construction is starting to pick up and crews are seeing tangible progress.
"Now that it finally quit raining, we're finally getting some stuff done,” Hill said.
So far, the Lake at Silo Square has been completed and is ready for rain to fill it up.
The framework of two of the 13 buildings on the property is also being built - the bottom floor will be for retail space and the upper floors will be loft apartments.
In addition, the property will be home to a new dog park, a first for Southaven.
Hill says, he's also solidifying major tenets.
"Planters Bank is building their North Mississippi headquarters there."
Hill hopes the project will help create a designated downtown area that the city of Southaven never had.
"I hope that it turns out as well as I hope it to be,” Hills said. “Everybody's so excited about this, and I just hope it turns out the best it can be."
The project was estimated to be completed in about seven years, Hill hopes it will be complete in three or four years.
