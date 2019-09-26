A stray shower or storm today

Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s to low 70s with isolated showers north of Memphis. Expect clouds to increase in spots today with muggy conditions. Isolated showers or storms are possible, mainly north of I-40 this morning. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out anywhere this afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 73.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. THIS
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and unseasonably hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain unseasonably hot early next week with highs in the mid 90s both Monday through Wednesday with a good amount of sunshine. Most of next week looks mainly dry.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)
