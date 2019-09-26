TDOT truck involved in overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee Department of Transportation truck was involved in a crash overnight.
Two pickup trucks were involved in the crash, including one with a TDOT logo on it, on I-40 near Sycamore View.
One person was rushed to the hospital; their condition is unknown.
It's not clear what led up to the crash.
TDOT work trucks are considered emergency vehicles, and state law mandates drivers must move over safely if the vehicles are working.
WMC Action News 5 has reached out to TDOT and Tennessee Highway Patrol to learn more.
