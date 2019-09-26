Tigers prepare for triple option vs Navy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the Memphis Tigers set for the invasion by the US Naval Academy Thursday night at the Liberty Bowl, they’ll try to avoid getting torpedoed by the Midshipmen’s top weapon: Quarterback Malcolm Perry.
A veritable magician in the Midshipmen’s triple option, Perry is the American Athletic Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week after amassing 307 yards and 6 touchdowns in a blowout win vs East Carolina.
Tigers Defensive Lineman Joseph Dorceus says he’s seen this show before.
“Our conference is full of dynamic quarterbacks,” says Dorceus. “So every week you have to just be on your toes and just know that anything can happen. Play true yourself and not try to make every play. Some plays you’re not going to make so don’t try to overdo it it, you’ll end up giving them a lane to make a play.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Navy is 7 p.m. Thursday at the Liberty Bowl.
