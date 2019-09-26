Weigh in on the future of transit at the next public engagement meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is your next chance to weigh in on the future of transit in Shelby County.
The next three meetings are scheduled:
- Thursday, Sept. 26, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Impact Baptist Church in Frayser
- Friday, Oct. 4, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. @ County Administration Building in Downtown
- Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8:30 to 9:15 am @ County Administration Building
People will get a chance to learn more about Mayor Lee Harris' plan to invest $10 million in public transit.
It’s a plan that includes a $145 fee for households or businesses with more than two vehicles registered to their property.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.