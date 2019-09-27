Conway Cares: Woman battling Lupus receives new A/C unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman battling Lupus for 20 years is cautious about her health.
Around this time last year, summer temperatures lingered, and Lorraine Moore's A/C unit went out. She had to stay with her son for days.
Living on a fixed income, she hoped to buy a new unit this past spring but her budget wouldn't allow it.
Moore says she's grateful that she is now receiving a free air conditioner through the Conway Cares initiative.
"It's gone help because with Lupus, my temp is always elevated, and the utility bill won't be as high. I'm kind of loss for words. It's kind of unbelievable and it's truly a blessing to be able to receive this and I just thank everybody,” said Moore.
