DOJ operation results in multiple guilty pleas in hunting violations

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A joint investigation between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement has led to four 20-year-old men pleading guilty for violating federal hunting laws.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hunter Rainwaters, Cody Brown, Peyton Mayberry and Jay Maiden, all 20 years of age, placed bait illegally to attract Waterfowl birds. The area the bait was set up on is property of TWRSA in Benton County.
The four men were sentenced on Monday.
Rainwaters lost his hunting privelges for two years and is responsible for a $1,000 fine. Mayberry, Brown and Maiden were each sentenced to lose their hunting priveleges for one year alone with a $1,000 fine.
The DOJ reports other individuals involved in the case paid $17,680 total in fines.
This information was found through the organization’s operation called Operation Bird Dog.
