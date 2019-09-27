FedEx looks to hire thousands of seasonal workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is hiring thousands of extra helping hands for the holiday season.
“I like to think of us as little Santa Clauses. We help get the freight out on time. So, any time I see a child opening up a gift, I know I helped in some way get that gift to that child,” said Phalisha Jackson, FedEx low quality expert.
But with millions of gifts expected to be delivered through FedEx, they're going to need some help.
“We’re looking for individuals that are energetic, hard-working, motivated, come out here to work in a high-intensity work environment. You have to be able to maneuver and lift up to 50 pounds,” said Joe Stephens, FedEx Senior Vice President of Global Planning and Engineering.
The shipping giant is hiring 55,000 seasonal employees throughout their network.
“3,200 right here in the local Memphis-area, with 1,000 here at the Memphis hub,” said Stephens.
These local openings include positions like package handlers and other support positions.
“We're very competitive by market, but here in Memphis, Tennessee it's $13 an hour,” said Stephens.
The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for FedEx, so they are looking for a certain type of employee.
“Hard-working, fast-paced, and just willing to get the job done because you want to keep smiles on family's faces at doing it at that time of season. It's about happiness and joyfulness,” said James Morgan, FedEx low quality expert.
Many of the employees who are hired for the season also have the opportunity to get hired permanently.
“That's one of the things I love about FedEx, you're able to grow. You're not just staying in the same position, you're growing,” said Morgan.
There are no minimum education requirements to apply, but you must be at least 18 years old.
