5 Great Things: ‘Bluff City Law’ premieres; ‘Fire Finders’ program helps reunite lost pets with their owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Time now for 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South during this first week of Fall.
It was standing room only at Court Square in Downtown Memphis at a watch party for the premiere of "Bluff City Law" -- which showcased Memphis and it's iconic locations on national television.
Memphis Health Science Center employees Will Johnson and Rhonda Jones were commended for jumping into action when they saw a woman trapped inside a burning vehicle -- working together to rescue her.
Memphis has one of the highest rates of participation for the AmeriCorps program -- City Year Memphis -- where Student Success Coaches go into schools to support teachers and students, anyway they can.
A first-of-its-kind program called Fire Finders -- funded by a Maddie's Fund Innovation Grant -- will give all 57 Memphis fire stations their own microchip scanners to help reunite lost dogs with their owners.
With the help of the USO Holidays campaign, FedEx volunteers put together 12,000 care packages to distribute to military personnel deployed to Southwest Asia, the Pacific and Europe -- a little gift from home just in time for the holidays.
