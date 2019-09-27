5 Great Things: ‘Bluff City Law’ premieres; ‘Fire Finders’ program helps reunite lost pets with their owners

5 Great Things: ‘Bluff City Law’ premieres; ‘Fire Finders’ program helps reunite lost pets with their owners
Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC)
By Kym Clark | September 27, 2019 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 2:37 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Time now for 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South during this first week of Fall.

Crowds gather to see Memphis on national TV with ‘Bluff City Law’

It was standing room only at Court Square in Downtown Memphis at a watch party for the premiere of "Bluff City Law" -- which showcased Memphis and it's iconic locations on national television.

University of Tenn. employees save woman from burning car

Memphis Health Science Center employees Will Johnson and Rhonda Jones were commended for jumping into action when they saw a woman trapped inside a burning vehicle -- working together to rescue her.

‘Student Success Coaches’ volunteer pledge to help Memphis children

Memphis has one of the highest rates of participation for the AmeriCorps program -- City Year Memphis -- where Student Success Coaches go into schools to support teachers and students, anyway they can.

New program helps MFD locate owners of lost pets

A first-of-its-kind program called Fire Finders -- funded by a Maddie's Fund Innovation Grant -- will give all 57 Memphis fire stations their own microchip scanners to help reunite lost dogs with their owners.

FedEx Cares distributing 12,000 holiday packages to service members overseas

With the help of the USO Holidays campaign, FedEx volunteers put together 12,000 care packages to distribute to military personnel deployed to Southwest Asia, the Pacific and Europe -- a little gift from home just in time for the holidays.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.