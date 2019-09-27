Helena-West Helena police search for masked bank robber

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena police need help finding the man responsible for several robberies in the area.
Friday, officers responded to a strong arm robbery at the Southern Bancorp at 425 Plaza Street around 2:19 p.m.
Witnesses say a black man entered the bank wearing black pants, a black sweat shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, blue latex gloves, white tennis shoes and a orange/white clown mask.
Armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, the man demanded money from the tellers.
Police say the suspect left the scene in a white, four-door Ford Taurus with TN tags, traveling south on Fourth Street.
Investigators believe the suspect is also responsible for Monday’s robberies at the same bank and post office at 221 North Sebastian.
If you recognize the man or have any information regarding the robberies, call (870) 572-3441.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.