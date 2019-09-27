Joanna Goodfellow, woman arrested in fatal hit and run crash to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman arrested for a fatal hit and run crash that happened in Midtown Memphis two years ago will face a judge Friday.
Joanna Goodfellow is charged with killing Christopher Phillips in the hit and run crash that happened in Madison and Morrison on February 22, 2017.
Since then a crosswalk has been installed at the intersection.
This will be the first time Joanna Goodfellow will be in court since the crash.
She is facing charges for aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with evidence and reckless driving.
Goodfellow was indicted in October for the hit and run, but was not arrested until July 31 of this year. You’ll remember she is the daughter of a local car dealer.
Christopher Phillips family filed a civil lawsuit--in the suit, they say Goodfellow was impaired at the time of the crash and that she “conspired to conceal, hide and ultimately destroy the vehicle” at one of the family’s car lots.
But since the incident they have held a candlelight vigil and benefit concert in their son’s honor. Through the benefit concert the family was able to raise money to help build the crosswalk.
Back in July when Joanna Goodfellow was arrested, her father Mark Goodfellow sent this statement to WMC.
“I want to extend my sincere empathy and sorrow with the family and anyone that was affected. My words could never be enough to make this situation any better, but I want to just let it be known that this is deeply weighing on my heart. I pray for all parties involved.”
We will have update the details of her court appearance Friday night.
