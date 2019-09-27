Man arrested in the shooting death of restaurant worker Casey Tinker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old man is behind bars after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of Casey Tinker, a flight employee who was found dead in his vehicle on Sept. 17.
According to an affidavit, Demarcus Wooten was in a stolen vehicle when he stopped on Goodman Road. A witness told police Wooten got out of the vehicle and attempted to rob Tinker.
Police say the witness reported that Tinker fought back and was the shot twice y Wooten.
He was able to drive to Maid Martin Lane where he was later found slumped over in his car.
Friends say Tinker left his job at the restaurant Flight a few hours before the incident happened. He was laid to rest on Monday.
Wooten faces a first degree murder charge in preparation of a robbery.
