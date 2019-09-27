Memphis motel closed, deemed as public nuisance after 4 fatal drug overdoses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Red Roof Inn in Northeast Memphis closed Friday as a public nuisance due to a lengthy investigation that revealed an ongoing pattern of illegal activity, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
The motel on Shelby Oaks Drive has been the site of illegal drug activity, weapons, burglaries, thefts, prostitution and multiple heroin overdoses. Four of those overdoses were fatal between March 2017 and August 2019.
District Attorney General Amy Weirich notes that the motel is located near Shelby Oaks Elementary School, Sycamore View Church of Christ, Bartlett Immanuel Lutheran, Southwest Community College and Memphis Memory Gardens.
According Weirich, Memphis Police Department located firearms, needles and various types of drugs in multiple rooms on the property.
A hearing is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. regarding the condition of the motel.
The Red Roof Inn will remain closed for business until further notice from Environmental Court.
