Mississippi senator applauds federal fisheries disaster declaration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal fisheries disaster declaration is approved to help Mississippi fishermen affected by the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
Lawmakers say this is the first step toward financial relief for those impacted by the spillway opening.
Opening the Bonnet Carre twice forced trillions of gallons of fresh water into the Mississippi Sound.
“That kills the oysters and it’s killed almost all of them,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi. “It’s ruined the shrimp harvest by about half.”
Wicker says it’s devastated fisheries’ abilities to earn a living in the Gulf Coast.
Mississippi leaders are now working to expedite the funds set aside by the disaster declaration.
