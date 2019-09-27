Police: 1 injured in parking lot shooting near Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overnight shooting has left one person injured after being shot in the parking lot of a Memphis shopping center, according to Memphis Police Department.
Police responded to the scene on Highway 64 and Rockcreek Parkway which is by Kroger and several other stores and restaurants.
Memphis police say the victim was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD has not identified any suspects.
No further information is available at this time.
