Police: woman carjacked at gunpoint by man she met on dating app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint in August, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police responded to Whistling Duck Drive near East Holmes Road on Aug. 20 around 12:30 a.m. to a woman reporting that someone she met on a dating website stole her car.
Toure McLaurin, 27, allegedly met with the woman after exchanging phone numbers and agreeing to meet at a location near Whistling Duck, according to an affidavit.
The vicitm says McLaurin got into her vehicle and told her to drive to a different location. Once they arrived, police say the victim told them McLaurin got out of the vehicle, walked to the drivers side and pointed a gun at her. He demanded that she get out of the vehicle.
McLaurin was positively identified on Tuesday in a six-person photo spread. The 27-year-old faces charges of carjacking and employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
He was taken into custody Thursday.
