The rain is gone now get ready for some heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is moving in behind a cold front but don’t expect any cooler temperatures. The dry air and a quick return of southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm to near record limits in the coming days.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 72
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 10-15 High: 92
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5-10 Low: 73
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and even warmer with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows again in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures that could tie or break record highs. Skies will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
