Summer feeling forecast sticks around this weekend

Temperatures in the 90s look to stick around this weekend and as we push into next week as summer continues its grip on the Mid-South.
We are back to a dry and warm pattern across the region today. Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Tonight we dip into the lower to middle 70s with southwest winds around 5 mph and a few clouds in the sky.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 15 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Few Clouds. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Low: 73.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Staying hot this weekend. Afternoon highs remain in the middle to lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Southerly winds will keep us warm and it will stay a bit muggy this weekend. The heat will continue as we push into the upcoming week.
NEXT WEEK: The end of September and start to October will be very hot. A dome of high pressure will build over the region giving us afternoon highs in the middle 90s for Monday through Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected each day. Overnight lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances are very slim next week as high pressure stays overhead. Summer looks to stick with us as we move through the first few weeks of fall.
