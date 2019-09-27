2 Tennessee men indicted on child pornography charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant says a federal grand jury has indicted two Tennessee men on charges involving child pornography.
John Sanderson, 36 of Dyersburg, is charged with producing and possessing child pornography. He was first arrested Aug. 29 in Dyer County.
Investigators are trying to identify victims and ask anyone with information to call the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force in Jackson, Tennessee.
Sanderson is facing up to 30 years on the production charge and 20 for possession.
The federal grand jury also indicted Matthew Berry, 40 of Bells, with receipt and possession of child pornography. The indictment alleges Berry, who was a Crockett County employee at the time, used peer-to-peer software to view images of minors engaged in sexually-explicit conduct.
The FBI and Crockett County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case.
