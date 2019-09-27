14th Annual Block Party for Peace ready to kick off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Block Party for Peace gets underway this weekend in Raleigh for the 14th year. It’s a health, education and career fair all rolled into one, with food and entertainment mixed into it all.
While it takes a village to get ready for the Block Party for Peace every year, State Representative Antonio Parkinson is at the head of it.
The 30-year Raleigh resident says in the end the Block Party for Peace is aimed at improving the quality of people’s lives.
A new event will be featured this week Parkinson says, a 5K race is set for Saturday morning.
He’s also excited about the concert series this year featuring Rakim, Cherrelle and Raiche. He says more than 1,000 people have already RSVP’d to the concerts.
But the foundations of the Block Party for Peace are health, education and jobs.
Representatives from area colleges will be in attendance and one of the city’s largest health fairs will provide health screenings to people here.
Employers will also be at the event in search of new employees.
“We’re close to if not over 50 employers who will be out here," said Parkinson. "Amazon, City of Memphis, Shelby County, Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Fire Dept., Police Dept. A lot of people hiring and these are really good paying jobs.”
The Block Party for Peace gets going Friday at 10 a.m. on 3385 Austin Peay Highway.
Daily Schedule:
- Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
