Traffic to be impacted by St. Jude Walk/Run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday, thousands of people will be in Downtown Memphis for the annual St. Jude Walk Run.
The event starts at 9 a.m. but registration begins at 7 a.m.
That race/run will start right at A.W. Willis Avenue, then travel southbound on North Second Street.
From there, it will go southbound on Front Street to Beale Street, and stop through Peabody Place.
They will then make their way over to B.B. King Blvd. also known as South Third Street, then end back on Danny Thomas Blvd on the St. Jude campus.
If you are thinking about parking, the St. Jude campus they will be open until 8 a.m. Then, overflow parking will be provided on the lots outside the campus.
At last check, nearly 6,000 people have signed up to participate in the walk/run.
