Unseasonably hot heading into the weekend

By Spencer Denton | September 27, 2019 at 4:24 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 4:24 AM

Temperatures are starting in the in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning with a few clouds.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Breezy at times. Wind: SW 5-15 High: 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SW 5 mph. Low: 73.

HOT WEEKEND AHEAD: Partly cloudy and unseasonably hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain unseasonably hot early next week with highs in the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday and lows in the mid 70s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with dry conditions. A cool front may move in late next week and drop temperatures a little but not much.

