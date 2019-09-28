Ark. man pleads guilty to jury tampering

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A Wynne man pleaded guilty to messaging a juror in a Craighead County murder trial and urging her to vote for the defendant’s innocence, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw.
A circuit judge sentenced 55 year-old James Banks to 24 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction for jury tampering. The prison sentence will be followed by 36 months suspended sentence.
Banks was initiating contact with a Craighead County Circuit Court juror through a third party in the first-degree murder trial of Dakota Cantwell on March 14, 2019.
Banks told the juror to vote “not guilty” in Cantwell’s trial with the intentions of creating a new trial. Police said Banks threatened the person if she didn’t relay the message.
Cantwell was tried in the May 2, 2018, death of Jimmy Don Doyle of Bono. Police found Doyle’s body in a burned pickup truck in rural Craighead County.
The juror who received the message was removed from the jury.
Jurors later found Cantwell not guilty of first-degree murder, but did find him guilty of arson and abuse of a corpse.
