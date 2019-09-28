Block Party for Peace draws big crowds in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big crowds showed up in Raleigh Saturday for the Block Party for Peace.
Now in its 14th year, the Block Party for Peace has grown.
It includes a free health, education and job fair.
There's also live music, a car show even wrestling matches.
State Representative Antonio Parkinson, who organizes the event, says the core mission is the same -- to improve lives.
“We’re just trying to do something that again will improve the quality of peoples life. We just want people to have a better life,” said Parkinson.
The Memphis Police Department served as a partner for the event, even putting on a 5-K early Saturday morning.
