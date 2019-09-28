Block Party for Peace draws big crowds in Raleigh

Block Party for Peace draws big crowds in Raleigh
Block Party for Peace draws big crowds in Raleigh (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 28, 2019 at 5:20 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 5:22 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big crowds showed up in Raleigh Saturday for the Block Party for Peace.

Now in its 14th year, the Block Party for Peace has grown.

It includes a free health, education and job fair.

There's also live music, a car show even wrestling matches.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson, who organizes the event, says the core mission is the same -- to improve lives.

“We’re just trying to do something that again will improve the quality of peoples life. We just want people to have a better life,” said Parkinson.

The Memphis Police Department served as a partner for the event, even putting on a 5-K early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.