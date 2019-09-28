‘Bluff City Law’ star Stony Blyden to do Guitar Smash at Bethlehem Steel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Memphis 901 FC hosts Bethlehem Steel Saturday night at AutoZone Park, they’ll have a newly local celebrity doing the Pre-Game Guitar Smash!
Stony Blyden, who plays Paralegal Emerson Howe on NBC’s “Bluff City Law” will do the honors this week.
Blyden, who’s originally from Iceland, joins a pantheon of Memphis stars who’ve taken part in the pre-hame hype ritual.
Game time for 901 FC vs Bethlehem Steel is 7 p.m. Saturday Downtown at the Zone.
You can watch “Bluff City Law” on WMC Action News 5 Mondays at 9 p.m.
