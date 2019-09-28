‘Bluff City Law’ star Stony Blyden to do Guitar Smash at Bethlehem Steel

"Bluff City Law" star Stony Blyden walks the red carpet at the Memphis premiere Sept. 10, 2019. (Source: Carla McDonald Photography)
By Jarvis Greer | September 28, 2019 at 7:20 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 7:20 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Memphis 901 FC hosts Bethlehem Steel Saturday night at AutoZone Park, they’ll have a newly local celebrity doing the Pre-Game Guitar Smash!

Stony Blyden, who plays Paralegal Emerson Howe on NBC’s “Bluff City Law” will do the honors this week.

Blyden, who’s originally from Iceland, joins a pantheon of Memphis stars who’ve taken part in the pre-hame hype ritual.

Game time for 901 FC vs Bethlehem Steel is 7 p.m. Saturday Downtown at the Zone.

You can watch “Bluff City Law” on WMC Action News 5 Mondays at 9 p.m.

