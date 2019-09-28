Grizzlies send Josh Jackson to Hustle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are set to open training camp next week without two players they made moves to get this summer via trade.
The latest is Josh Jackson, a former Wing with the Phoenix Suns who was the number four overall pick in 2017.
Jackson has unquestioned talent, but has maturity issues off the court. He’s had several misdemeanor charges and has skipped out on Suns team commitments.
He’ll get a chance to prove his $7.1 million contract in Southaven with the G-League Hustle.
The Griz’s other acquisition from Phoenix, guard De’ Anthony Melton, could miss up to eight weeks with a back problem.
Grizzlies training Camp opens Monday at FedEx Forum.
The team will have a Fan Fest and free open practice Saturday, Oct. 6, starting at 11:30 a.m.
