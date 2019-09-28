It’s going to get hotter from here

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures again in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. October starts unseasonably hot temperatures and with the potential of record breaking heat Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s each day which could break or tie record high temperatures both days. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler but highs will still reach the lower 90s and could tie a record high that day too. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Friday will also be cooler but still above average with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower sixties.