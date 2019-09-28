Lance Bass of 'NSync visits Mid-South Fair

“Growing up in Mississippi and doing the fairs, forming a little group, I had no idea that I would be getting into that business at all. I just had such a good time with my friends, and it does teach you all about competition and you're going to have losses. In fact, you're going to have a lot more losses than wins in your life and it's a good way to start learning that lesson at an early age. Yes, I lost a lot when I was young,” said Bass.