Lance Bass of 'NSync visits Mid-South Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The final weekend of the Mid-South Fair at the Landers Center in Southaven is here.
You can still enjoy live music, food, games, even a petting zoo -- but there are also some changes like extra shows and rides.
Last weekend we caught up with native Mississippian and 'NSync star Lance Bass, who returned to the fair where he performed growing up.
“Growing up in Mississippi and doing the fairs, forming a little group, I had no idea that I would be getting into that business at all. I just had such a good time with my friends, and it does teach you all about competition and you're going to have losses. In fact, you're going to have a lot more losses than wins in your life and it's a good way to start learning that lesson at an early age. Yes, I lost a lot when I was young,” said Bass.
Tickets are $5 for children and seniors and $10 for adults.
