Late throws by Brady White help Tigers past Navy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis learned to lean on its qarterback when the situation warrants after the team’s game against Navy.
The Tigers won their American Athletic Conference Opener against Navy Friday night at the Liberty Bowl, not just because of dynamic plays from their running backs, kick returners and standout defensive plays, but, also because Brady White was able shake the haters after an admitted bad start.
White, who’s been criticized for a lack of arm strength and foot speed admittedly struggled in the first half missing wide open receivers and fumbling near the red zone to kill drives.
He was even booed by the hometown crowd as the Tigers trailed 20 to 14.
But, the redshirt junior rallies himself and his team in the second half, throwing touchdown passes on three straight drives as Memphis pulled away for a 35-23 victory.
White finished 14-of-18, and put the boo’s on the back burner.
“I got my teammates behind me and true supporters behind me," said White. “I know it’s frustrating. Like you said, I’m my biggest critic. Just kind of funny to me. Just wasn’t playing like myself, and then settled down. I was fine. I knew I had the support. Coach was talking to me, and I’m just super fortunate and blessed to have the teammates that I have, and the team. Coaching staff. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else or have anyone else with me.”
The Tigers play next at Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 5.
