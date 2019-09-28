Man convicted of raping young girl asks to released from prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who kidnapped a girl walking home from school in Orange Mound last year is asking to be let out of prison.
Bobby Milton, 31, used a knife to force the girl to walk from a neighborhood near Melrose High School to an abandoned home on Radford Road.
Police say that's where he raped her.
Milton admitted to the crime in June and was sentenced to six years in prison.
He's required to serve at least two years, but he wants out now.
The Shelby County court website shows a hearing date has not yet been set for this appeal.
We reached out to Milton’s court-appointed attorney but haven’t heard back.
