Poverty rate increases in Memphis and Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're getting a sneak peek at the city and county's poverty rate.
The final “Memphis Poverty Report” will not be released until next week.
Since Thursday morning, the co-authors of the report, Dr. Elena Delavega of the University of Memphis and Dr. Gregory Blumenthal of GMBS Consulting, have been glued to their seats and pouring over the recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“So what we're seeing is poverty rate is going up for everybody,” said Delavega.
The 2018 overall poverty rate in Shelby County increased by 15 percent over last year, bucking the national trend.
The overall poverty rate in the United states is 12.3 percent.
The state of Tennessee falls below that at 11.5 percent.
However in Shelby County, it’s 21.7 percent, Memphis is 27.8 percent.
“We cannot have so much poverty and not have consequences for all our business. All our economy,” said Delavega.
Statistics show that African-Americans took the biggest hit. Poverty increased by 20 percent in Shelby County over last year.
Caucasians, who traditionally have very low poverty numbers, even saw a slight uptick in Shelby County. Non-Hispanic whites saw a 7 percent increase from 8 percent to 8.6 percent in Shelby County.
However, one group saw great improvement.
Hispanic poverty rate decreased by 20 percent in Shelby County over last year.
Delavega says this could be the result of the raids against immigrants, which might have led to fewer Hispanics answering the Census or leaving the area.
“There are more Hispanics in Shelby County and there are fewer Hispanics in poverty. Hispanics are doing better that is the most surprising and fascinating thing,” said Delavega.
Also, nearly 45 percent of children living within Memphis city limits are living in poverty. That’s a 15 percent increase from last year.
Delavega says the final Memphis poverty report will be released no later than Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.