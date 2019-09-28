Shelby Co. Democratic Party files lawsuit to stop distribution of fake sample ballots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Friday against two organization’s to stop the production and distribution of what they call, misleading ballots.
The SCDP filed the suit against Great Memphis Democratic Club and Shelby County Democratic Club/Memphis Democratic Club.
Latroy Williams of the Memphis Democratic Club allegedly published ballots passing as “The Only Official MDC in the State of Tennessee." Williams was previously served a court issued restraining order in 2010 for printing similar ballots, according to SCDP.
“These ballots are causing a great deal of confusion among voters who look to the Democratic Party for guidance during elections. SCDP received an abundance of calls from voters asking about the ballots authenticity”, says Michael Harris, SCDP Chairman.
Just last week SCDP warned voters of the ballots saying they have not endorsed any candidates for the coming municipal election and worries the ballots are misleading and confusing to voters.
The case is awaiting judicial assignment.
