'START’ event brings treatment centers, organizations together to offer resources during opioid crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is now considered a high-impact area in the opioid crisis.
Saturday morning, organizations focused on treatment and prevention came together to fight the issue.
“But a lot of people don't know where to start or who to call. ‘What do I do if I have a kid or child or loved one that's struggling,’” said Paula Hopper, Serenity Recovery Center executive director.
The Shelby County Health Department projects that by 2020 more than 250 opioid-related deaths will occur every year.
“We are in the midst of an opioid crisis,” said Hopper.
Paula Hopper, executive director of Serenity Recovery Center, wants to prevent the crisis from impacting the community further.
She organized an event called 'START' at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library, bringing all the treatment facilities and organizations with the same goal together.
“There's a team of experts and our job is to try and help you navigate the system and figure out what you can do, what resources are available, whether you have insurance or not it won't matter. One of us is able to help,” said Hopper.
From the Shelby County Health Department to Tennessee Recovery Navigators, a lot of resources were available.
People even learned how to administer Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose.
“You want to insert it into the person's nostril until your fingers are up against it and press the plunger... just one starting out,” said Josh Weil, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist.
Hopper hopes this event encourages people to reach out and get help.
“Anyone can be impacted. There is help available and we're here to help as many people as we can,” said Hopper.
She says she plans to bring these organizations together for another event in a few months.
