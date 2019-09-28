Summer heat is here to stay this weekend

NEXT WEEK: To start next week we will be tracking record tying or even breaking heat in the Mid-South. Monday through Thursday we are going to keep with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. What a way to start October! Mostly sunny skies prevail most of next week, but clouds will increase on Thursday as a front tries to move into the region. This front looks to bring a slight cool down for Friday into the upper to middle 80s for highs with morning lows on Friday in the 60s. Rain chances stay rather slim as we push through the weekend and into the week ahead. Just be prepared for the summer heat as we welcome in the new month on Tuesday.