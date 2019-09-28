Summer heat is here to stay this weekend

Temperatures in the 90s look to stick around as we move through the weekend and into next week.
Today is looking hot if you have plans to be outside. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will prevail with afternoon highs soaring into the lower to middle 90s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we see skies clear and lows drop into the middle 70s with south winds around 5 mph. If you think today will be hot just wait until the start of next week as the mercury soar to end the month.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Few Clouds. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 74.
SUNDAY: Much the same is expected tomorrow, with the high heat and mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 90s with south winds around 5 mph. Lows dip into the lower to middle 70s under mostly clear skies as we wrap up the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: To start next week we will be tracking record tying or even breaking heat in the Mid-South. Monday through Thursday we are going to keep with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s. What a way to start October! Mostly sunny skies prevail most of next week, but clouds will increase on Thursday as a front tries to move into the region. This front looks to bring a slight cool down for Friday into the upper to middle 80s for highs with morning lows on Friday in the 60s. Rain chances stay rather slim as we push through the weekend and into the week ahead. Just be prepared for the summer heat as we welcome in the new month on Tuesday.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on this summer heat as we move through fall.
