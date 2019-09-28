Tennessee Department of Education announces 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Hamblen County teacher has been awarded Teach of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year due to his creative teaching style and dedication to students.
Brian McLaughlin, an algebra teacher at the Morristown-Hamblem High School West has been teaching in Tennessee for 11 years. He has been recognized as a level five teacher every year of his teaching career--a teachers whose students exceed the expected growth standard.
McLaughlin is described as an energetic and dedicated teacher who cares about his students in and outside of the classroom.
“I believe that every student can overcome his or her life’s challenges through the work we do in the classroom, but their personal needs must be met as well,” said McLaughlin. "I go to sporting events and award ceremonies to support students whose parents cannot be present. I try to say words of encouragement, including ‘I’m proud of you’. My students know I love them and they work hard because they love me, even if they don’t love themselves yet.”
McLaughin was awarded the title Friday night at the TDOE’s Annual Teacher of the Year Gala.
