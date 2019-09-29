Early fall heat to continue this week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Record breaking heat will be possible to start the week. Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 90s and lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the days we could shatter previous records. Welcoming in October we are looking at highs in the middle to upper 90s for Tuesday with sunny skies and lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday will see much the same with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 90s along with lows in the middle 70s. Thursday we are tracking highs in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s. The brief cool down is thanks to a front that we are tracking on Thursday. While it does not look to bring much by the way of rain chances it does look to bring a bit cooler air into the region. Highs for Friday will only warm into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.