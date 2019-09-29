Early voting ends ahead of Memphis municipal election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 6,000 people took to the polls Saturday for the last day of early voting in Memphis.
According to the Shelby County Election Commission, Saturday’s turnout brings the total to more than 52,000 votes so far.
This year’s early voter turnout is higher than it was in 2015, but not by much.
"Essentially the same as it was four years ago, which tells us the total turnout when you add Election Day to the early voting will be about 100,000 about the same as 2015,” said Michael Nelson, WMC political analyst.
In a few days, voters will make choices for mayor, city council among other municipal offices.
Ahead of Election Day -- the Shelby County Democratic Party filed a lawsuit claiming 'bogus ballots' were being distributed.
"Democrats who look to the party for guidance are getting these ballots and are receiving misinformation from them,” said Michael Harris, Shelby County Democratic Party chairman.
Michael Harris is the Shelby County Democratic Party chairman. He says some ballots were misleading and unfair to voters.
The lawsuit was filed against the Greater Memphis Democratic Club, an organization that goes by the Shelby County Democratic Club or Memphis Democratic Club.
"Our concern is that these ballots they bear the democratic impressions like the logo and also in the title of these organizations it includes the name democratic or democrat and then it's endorsing candidates,” said Harris.
Harris says the Shelby County Democratic Party did not endorse any candidates for this municipal election.
"This so-called Shelby County Democratic Club ballot, obviously its purpose was to fool people into thinking this is like the official democratic party position and it's not,” said Nelson,
Nelson thinks most voters won't be fooled by these ballots -- here's what he says voters should do.
"Go in there and vote in the elections where you really do have a preference and have had time to do some research, but don't feel like if you haven't done all your homework there's no point in showing up,” said Nelson.
We tried reaching both organizations named in the lawsuit, but were not able to reach them.
The lawsuit still has to be assigned to a judge for review.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.