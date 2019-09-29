Memphis Botanic Garden hosts Japan Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A taste of Japan was brought to Memphis Sunday.
The Japan Festival was held at Memphis Botanic Garden.
The family-friendly event celebrates the history, culture and people of Japan.
There were activities, vendors and cosplay.
Memphis Grizzlies forward and Japan native Yuta Watanabe made an appearance at the festival for the second year in a row.
He was able to meet with fans and sign autographs.
“I knew that a lot of people were cheering for me, but like, I didn’t really have time to actually meet them. So, this is a great time for me to say, ‘thank you,’ and it’s a great time for me,” said Watanabe.
He will play for Japan in the Olympics next year in Tokyo.
