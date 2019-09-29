No retreat of the fall heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern for much of this week. We could break or tie a few records to start October as temperatures will run about ten to fifteen degrees above our average of 80 degrees! A cold front will move in by the end of the work week and won’t bring much when it comes to rain but it will give way to cooler temperatures.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 74
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: S 5 High: 95
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 74
NEXT WEEK: October will kick off with unseasonably hot temperatures and with the potential of record breaking heat Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s each day which could break or tie record high temperatures both days. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler but highs will still reach the lower 90s and could tie a record high that day too. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. Friday will also be cooler but still above average with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower sixties.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday & Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
