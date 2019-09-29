Shelby County Schools makes 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Shelby County Schools have been named to the 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.
The elementary schools were recognized nationally for their commitment to students' health and well-being.
Here’s the list:
- Brownsville Road Elementary
- Dexter Elementary
- Germanshire Elementary
- Grahamwood Elementary.
These schools are among 16 in the state of Tennessee to make the list.
A total of 355 schools nationwide were selected based on availability of nutritious foods and access to quality physical education.
