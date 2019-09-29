Shelby County Schools makes 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 29, 2019 at 7:39 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 8:08 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Shelby County Schools have been named to the 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.

The elementary schools were recognized nationally for their commitment to students' health and well-being.

Here’s the list:

  • Brownsville Road Elementary
  • Dexter Elementary
  • Germanshire Elementary
  • Grahamwood Elementary.

These schools are among 16 in the state of Tennessee to make the list.

A total of 355 schools nationwide were selected based on availability of nutritious foods and access to quality physical education.

