SouthPoint Church assists communities on ‘Family Serve Day’

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven church is lending a helping hand throughout Shelby and DeSoto Counties.
SouthPoint Church cancelled its Sunday services to venture throughout these communities for their ‘Serve Day.’
Church members and volunteers were found at 12 different locations.
From cleaning up trash on the side of busy roadways, to doing yard work -- the group is hoping their service will spread help their message.
“Christ is the one who taught us to serve first, so we don’t ever want to get comfortable in our pews and in our seats. We want to be in our community with the people who actually need our love and the grace of Christ,” said Craig Wendel, senior pastor.
SouthPoint Church holds these service days twice a year.
They say anyone and everyone is welcome to join!
