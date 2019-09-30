Caitlin McGee gives preview of what’s to come on ‘Bluff City Law’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Bluff City Law” returns Monday night with a farm feud and a battle over barbecue.
But it’s the family twist, the secret sibling story line, from last week’s premiere that begins to boil over in the second episode of the series.
“I’m so excited to talk about it. Everyone asks me questions like what is going to hook us in to the show, and I’m like I can’t say,” said Caitlin McGee.
McGee plays Sydney Strait on “Bluff City Law” and after the first episode’s shocker of an ending, she says there’s a lot to unpack with the new family dynamic at the firm.
“Watching that sort of infiltrate our lives and keep it at bay. I’ll put more walls up. It’s going to be a hard thing for him to deal with,” said McGee.
WMC caught up with the star at Graceland Monday. Memphis’ iconic locations provide a backdrop for the series, and it wouldn’t be Memphis without barbecue!
Turns out, Monday’s episode also tackles a stolen recipe!
See how the team sorts it all out and how Sydney deals with her newfound family member at 9 p.m. on WMC.
“I think figuring out that relationship is going to be beautiful, messy and strange and all the best ways,” said McGee.
