Cardinals clinch NL Central title on final day of season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WMC) - The St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title on the final day of the season.
It comes by knocking off the Chicago Cubs, who informed Manager Joe Maddon he will not be back next season. It also happened in front of a home crowd of more than 47,000 fans. Cardinals’ attendance cracked the 3 million mark for the 15th consecutive season.
The season gate of almost 3.5 million is second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers. As for the game itself, former Memphis Redbird Jack Flaherty was wheeling and dealing on the mound. His stat line for the day was 7 innings pitched, no runs, 2 hits, no errors, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts.
The Cardinals not only beat the Cubs, but shut them out final score 9-0.
St. Louis ends the regular season 91-71, and will now play Atlanta Braves in Games 1 and 2 of the postseason at Atlanta Thursday and Friday. Game 3 is Sunday in St. Louis.
