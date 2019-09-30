3-day passes to 2020 Beale Street Music Festival go on sale Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get 'em while they last! A limited number of discounted three-day passes to the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival go on sale Friday.
The lineup won’t be announced until February, but the discounted passes, priced at $125, are expected to go fast. Once they’re gone, prices will go up.
VIP passes are also available, which offer exclusive seating on raised, covered platforms with unobstructed views of each stage, VIP-only bars for beer and wine and convenient VIP-only air-conditioned restrooms. parking options are also available
Three-day VIP passes are $699.
The 2020 Memphis in May International Festival will feature a month-long salute to Ghana from May 1 to May 31. BSMF is May 1 through 3. The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is May 13 through 16. MIM wraps up May 23 with the Great American River run 5K, 10K and half marathon.
