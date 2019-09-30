2 dead, 2 injured in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a Marshall County crash involving a semi truck and a car.
Two other people were injured in the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 309 in Watson.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Marvin Baird said the crash happened in a construction zone.
Two people inside the car died at the scene. Two other passengers went to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.
MHP says the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
The victims’ names have not been released.
