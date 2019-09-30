Kroger to make ‘special announcement’ on closed Orange Mound location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than a year and a half of questions, Kroger says it will make a special announcement about their shuttered grocery store in Orange Mound on Monday.
The Kroger store has been empty since February 2018.
The store's closing was surprising to many in Orange Mound who used the grocery, pharmacy and bank that were all in the building.
Since the Lamar Avenue location closed, city leaders have been vocal about finding solutions to getting a grocer back in Orange Mound.
Last year when Cash Saver opened on South Third Street where a Kroger one sat, city leaders told Orange Mound, “you’re next.”
More than a year has passed since that statement.
Memphis City Council did a grocery feasibility study last year after Kroger stores in Orange Mound and South Memphis closed. It found the Kroger in Orange Mound was profitable.
WMC Action News 5 will be at the announcement to discover what’s next for Kroger in the area.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.