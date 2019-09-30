Memphis enters top 25 in Coaches Poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football team finally got some national recognition with it’s record a perfect 4-0.
The Amway Coaches Poll puts the Tigers in at number 23 in the nation. Memphis’ win against Navy Thursday night at the Liberty Bowl, 37-23, is good enough to tie them with Michigan State at the number 23 spot.
The college football writers, National Football Foundation Poll also has the Tigers 23rd.
Memphis has received votes the last couple of years, but haven’t been ranked since finishing the 2017 season at number 24 in the Coaches, and 25th in the AP Writers Poll.
“That game is a game we talked all week long as a program defining game," Norvell said of the Navy game. "The reason being is because of who we went against. That’s a good Navy football team and they do really well throughout, but they do things the right way. To come out an not play our best ball in the first half and to see our kids respond. And continue to keep believing in each other. Our kids, they would not be denied. they keep believing in each other. And I think that gives us a great indication of where we are, and where we can go.”
The Tigers inched a couple of steps closer to being ranked in the Association Press Poll. Memphis garnered enough votes to come in 28th this week, up from 30th the previous 2 weeks.
The Tigers hit the road their next game Saturday at Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is 2:45 p.m. on ESPNU.
