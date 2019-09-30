Murder suspect had several felony charges dismissed months before arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Memphis man is set to appear in court Monday morning.
Three separate affidavits, all from June, describe a violent history involving 19-year-old Demarcus Wooten, who’s now charged with the murder of Casey Tinker, a recent University of Memphis grad.
Police said on September 17, Wooten and a few others were in a stolen Jeep when they stopped on Goodman Road and tried to rob Tinker.
Police said Wooten shot Tinker when Tinker tried fighting back. He drove away to Maid Marian Lane after being shot, but was found slumped over in his car.
Friends say Tinker left his job at the restaurant Flight a few hours before the incident happened.
Police arrested Wooten at a home about six miles away.
Wooten's criminal history shows several incidents in June.
Wooten was accused of shooting his brother after he refused to let him wear his Nike Slides.
Days later, Wooten was identified as a suspect in connection to a robbery on Mendenhall Road.
Police also named Wooten as a suspect in a shooting on June 12. Police said they traced all those incidents back to Wooten because of a gun he used.
All three June incidents were dismissed. The District Attorney’s Office said this is because witnesses or officers didn’t show up to testify.
That doesn’t mean the end for those cases, however, as felony cases often go to a grand jury for indictment.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.