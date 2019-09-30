Near record highs for the next few days

THIS WEEK: October will kick off with unseasonably hot temperatures and with the potential of record breaking heat through Thursday. Wednesday will continue hot and mostly sunny along with highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s and Thursday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Friday will also be cooler but still above average with a partly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.