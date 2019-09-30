Near record highs for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Prepare for more summer-like heat as September closes with temperatures near record highs this afternoon and October will begin with unseasonable heat. A cool front will move in by the end of the work week and won’t bring much rain but it will give way to cooler temperatures.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: S 5 High: 95
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 74
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SW 5-10 High: 96
THIS WEEK: October will kick off with unseasonably hot temperatures and with the potential of record breaking heat through Thursday. Wednesday will continue hot and mostly sunny along with highs in the mid 90s. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s and Thursday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Friday will also be cooler but still above average with a partly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday & Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
