Southaven Police Department: Warrant amnesty program is not a trick

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are clearing up the confusion about an upcoming event that erases bench warrants off your record.
The Southaven Police Department is giving you a chance to clear your legal burden. Southaven’s Safe Surrender program has been around for roughly a decade, but some believe it’s a trick to arrest those with outstanding warrants.
Leary residents said as much on the police department’s Facebook post, but Deputy Chief of Police Mark Little says there’s no devious plot behind this plan. In the past, Little says police departments have fooled people by luring them to police stations with the promise of basketball tickets.
“We have not arrested one person. And I think people are remembering old stories that people have been tricked into coming up there and arresting them. But we have not done that in all the years we have done safe surrender,” said Little.
Currently, Southaven has 4,000 active bench warrants. The department’s fugitive division tracked down 1,600 residents with current addresses. They were sent a letter with a heads up on the two days, Oct. 7 and 11, that the person can come in clear their legal trouble and pay $200 toward their court fine.
Little says in the past people have come from out of state by Greyhound to get it done.
“We asked him man, ‘that’s a lot of trouble’. He said, ‘I tried to get a job and when they did my background they showed this warrant and I couldn’t get a job’,” said Little.
Click here to look your name up to see if you qualify for the program.
If you have any questions, call the Southaven Municipal Court at 662-393-7042.
